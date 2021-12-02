After a series of deadly crashes, China finally gives the Boeing 737 MAX its long-awaited green light.

According to a government decree seen by AFP, Chinese officials authorized the Boeing 737 MAX to begin service on Thursday, a long-awaited stage in the plane’s comeback after two tragic disasters.

Following months of back-and-forth between Beijing and Boeing, China’s Civil Aviation Administration has decided to allow the plane to return to airline schedules in the country in 2022.

After being grounded globally in March 2019 following the second of two crashes that claimed 346 lives, China is the last major travel market to allow the jet back into service.

Boeing received authority to restart service from Washington in November 2020, and from most other major aviation authorities shortly after.

“After conducting sufficient assessment, CAAC believes the repair efforts are enough to resolve this harmful condition,” according to a document seen by AFP from CAAC dated December 2.

The ruling means there are no more regulatory hurdles in the way of the MAX’s return to China’s skies, though it’s unclear when flights will resume.

According to aviation sources, the jets will not see service from Chinese airlines for another four to six weeks.

The extra time will be required to offer pilot training and guarantee that the planes are ready for operation following their long storage period.

“The conditions for storing jets in Beijing are not ideal. The weather can be chilly, hot, humid, or anything in between “According to Michel Merluzeau, an analyst at AIR consultancy, most planes won’t be in operation for another four or five weeks.

Boeing’s stock rose as a result of the news, as investors applauded the decision.

“The CAAC’s decision is a significant step toward safely returning the 737 MAX to service in China,” Boeing China told AFP.

“Boeing continues to work with regulators and our customers to bring the plane back into service around the world,” the company stated.

According to a Boeing spokesperson, more than 180 of the 195 countries have already approved the MAX’s return to service.

Boeing’s woes in recent months have been exacerbated by uncertainty over China’s timeframe for approving the 737 MAX. Executives from major corporations have asked Washington to cooperate to strengthen trade relations with Beijing, a key market for the aviation industry.

After an Ethiopian Airlines tragedy in March 2019, which killed all 157 passengers and crew on board, China was the first of a spate of countries to ground Boeing jets, just five months after another MAX airplane went down in Indonesia, killing everyone on board.