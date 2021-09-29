After a selloff, US and European stocks have rebounded.

The stock markets in the United States and Europe rallied on Wednesday, a day after a selloff triggered by a plethora of worries, including soaring oil prices, rising bond yields, and the danger of a US debt crisis.

Oil prices fell back below $80, while pressure on US and European borrowing costs eased on Wednesday, putting investors back in the buying mood.

Markets are also concerned about an impasse in Congress on raising the debt ceiling, which may lead to the world’s largest economy defaulting for the first time.

Following a collapse the day before, Wall Street began higher on Wednesday.

The FTSE 100 in London, the DAX in Frankfurt, and the CAC 40 in Paris were all higher in afternoon trading, but they had pared earlier gains.

In a note, Charles Schwab analysts stated that technology stocks, which tend to suffer when bond yields increase, are “finding some reprieve from the stabilization in rates.”

“Volatility is likely to persist due to rising expectations of global monetary policy tightening and the ongoing debt limit standoff in Washington, which has followed the rise in Treasury yields,” they said.

A weak British pound, which touched a January low of $1.35 on fears of stagflation, or a vicious combination of high inflation and sluggish economic growth, boosted London shares.

In addition, the dollar gained ground against the euro and the yen.

Brent crude oil prices fell one day after surging close to a three-year high above $80 due to restricted global supplies.

“European stock prices have grown cheaper as a result of the recent sell-off, and this has attracted some bargain hunters to the markets,” said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

High oil prices, a political standstill in Germany, and fears over US debt had knocked Europe’s stock markets earlier this week.

According to Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya, Wednesday’s rally was partly fueled by prospects of an agreement to avoid a possibly catastrophic US debt default.

“The recent selloff has been corrected, and the prospect (of) an eventual settlement on the US debt ceiling is clearly fueling the rebound,” she added.

Following the meltdown on Wall Street, Asian markets sank sharply on Wednesday, as investors worried about rising inflation, the end of the Federal Reserve’s financial support, and the US debt impasse.

Concerns about the likely bankruptcy of Chinese property giant Evergrande, an energy shortage in China, and the looming threat of the Delta coronavirus type also dampened sentiment.

The main stock index in Tokyo fell by more than 2%.