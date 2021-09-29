After a selloff, US and European stocks have mostly recovered.

Wednesday’s stock indices in the United States and Europe mainly gained, a day after markets fell due to a plethora of worries, including high oil prices, rising bond rates, and the danger of a US financial crisis.

European stock exchanges rallied strongly from Tuesday’s sell-off, a trend that continued in New York early in the day.

However, Wall Street stocks had a bumpy afternoon overall, with the Nasdaq finishing lower as investors evaluate equity wagers in anticipation of higher interest rates.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare explained, “It’s basically a question of seeing interest rates move up and you’re seeing some of the air come out of high multiple stocks.”

The decision comes as the Federal Reserve revealed plans to cut its bond-buying stimulus later this year, prompting a rise in US Treasury yields.

Markets are also concerned that Congress is still deadlocked over raising the US debt ceiling, which may lead to the world’s largest economy defaulting for the first time.

On fears of stagflation, a deadly combination of high inflation and sluggish economic growth, London shares were boosted in part by a weak British pound.

In addition, the dollar gained ground against the euro and the yen.

Brent crude oil prices fell one day after surging close to a three-year high above $80 due to restricted global supplies.

“Stocks are rebounding today after Tuesday’s slump, as stagflation fears fade and bargain hunters flock in,” said Chris Beauchamp, IG’s chief market analyst.

Nonetheless, he warned that higher oil prices would “return inflation to the forefront of market concerns… potentially undoing some of today’s nascent stock market recovery.”

Earlier in the day, Asian markets were generally down as investors worried about rising inflation, the Federal Reserve’s financial support ending, and the US debt impasse.

Concerns over the impending bankruptcy of Chinese property giant Evergrande, a Chinese energy shortage, and the ever-present threat of the Delta coronavirus strain all dampened the mood.

After a good run in recent weeks on anticipation for additional stimulus from a new Japanese prime minister, Tokyo’s major stock index fell more than 2%.

Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida was elected as the ruling party’s new leader on Wednesday, putting him on track to succeed Yoshihide Suga.

Hong Kong, Singapore, Manila, and Jakarta, on the other hand, increased.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.3 percent to 34,390.72. (close)

S&P 500: 0.2 percent up at 4,359.46 in New York (close)

Nasdaq: DOWN 0.2 percent at 14,512.44 in New York (close)

