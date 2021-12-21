After a sell-off, stock markets and oil prices have risen, but a virus has cast a shadow.

As bargain-hunters stepped in, stocks stabilized and oil prices enjoyed a much-needed rise Tuesday following their latest flop, as investors remained transfixed on the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus type and efforts to curb it over the holiday season.

Reports that US Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat, would still be willing to negotiate about US President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending program, despite rejecting it on Sunday, given some hope, though talks are expected to drag on.

Since the birth of Omicron, markets have been slashed as the virus spreads swiftly across populations, causing governments to enact costly anti-viral measures.

The Netherlands has enforced a holiday lockdown, Germany has tightened restrictions, particularly for the unvaccinated, and media chatter has swirled about possible stricter UK restrictions.

On Bloomberg Television, Victoria Fernandez of Crossmark Global Investments said, “There is more uncertainty than I think most people expected to see here because they were anticipating a Santa Claus rally.”

“The crucial terms that will take us into the new year are volatility and unpredictability.”

“For the time being… it’s the short term economic impact of the virus spread and accompanying constraints that (are) front and centre of market concern,” said Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank.

All three major Wall Street indices ended the day down more than 1%, but they recovered some of their earlier losses.

Tuesday, Asia and Europe were on the offensive.

Tokyo increased by more than 2%, while Hong Kong increased by 1%. Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington, Mumbai, Jakarta, and Bangkok all saw healthy gains.

In the first hour of trading, London, Paris, and Frankfurt all climbed by roughly 1%.

Crude gained as well, with both major contracts rising after being battered in recent days by fears that further Omicron measures could wipe out demand, with travel restrictions already in effect in numerous countries and many people opting to stay at home.

“Sentiment remains incredibly fragile, compounded by rapidly dwindling liquidity in asset classes ahead of the holiday season and year-end,” OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley cautioned.

“We’re just one headline away from normal service restarting, whether it’s Omicron or something else.” Rather than directional market patterns, December is all about V for Volatility.” The latest wave of Covid cases comes as central banks around the world began to reverse the ultra-loose monetary policies implemented at the start of the pandemic to insulate economies from the effects of lockdowns.

The Bank of England is the central bank of the United Kingdom. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.