After a sell-off, Asian markets and oil prices have risen, but a virus has cast a shadow.

As bargain-buyers rushed in, equities stabilized and oil prices experienced a much-needed rise Tuesday following their latest collapse, as investors remain transfixed on the fast-spreading Omicron strain and efforts to curb it over the holiday season.

Reports that moderate Democrat senator Joe Manchin could still be willing to negotiate about Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending program, despite rejecting it on Sunday, gave the White House a boost, though talks would likely drag on.

Since the birth of Omicron, markets have been slashed as the virus spreads swiftly across populations, forcing governments to enact measures to safeguard their citizens that are economically destructive.

The Netherlands has enforced a holiday lockdown, Germany has strengthened restrictions, hitting the unvaccinated in particular, and media chatter abounds about possible stronger UK restrictions.

On Bloomberg Television, Victoria Fernandez of Crossmark Global Investments said, “There is more uncertainty than I think most people expected to see here because they were anticipating a Santa Claus rally.”

“The crucial terms that will take us into the new year are volatility and unpredictability.”

“For the time being… it’s the short term economic impact of the virus spread and accompanying constraints that is front and centre of market concern,” said Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank.

All three major Wall Street indices ended the day down more than 1%, but they recovered some of their earlier losses.

And Asia got off to a strong start on Tuesday. Tokyo gained 2%, while Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, and Jakarta all had healthy advances.

Crude joined stocks in gaining at least 1%, after being battered in recent days by fears that further Omicron measures could wipe out demand, with travel restrictions already in effect in numerous nations and many people opting to stay at home.

The current wave of Covid infections occurs as central banks around the world begin to reverse the ultra-loose monetary policies implemented at the start of the epidemic to insulate economies from the effects of lockdowns.

This month, the Bank of England joined a number of other central banks in raising interest rates unexpectedly, while the Federal Reserve finally abandoned its conviction that inflation would be temporary and announced a speedier reduction of its massive bond-buying program.

The Federal Reserve of the United States is expected to raise borrowing costs three times by the end of 2022, effectively ending the era of.