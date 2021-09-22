After a Pyth Error, the price of bitcoin plummets to $5,402.

Due to an error made by a cryptocurrency data network controlled by Wall Street players, the price of Bitcoin dropped by 90% on Monday, driving Twitter users into a frenzy.

The price of Bitcoin was briefly quoted as $5,402 on Monday by Pyth Network, an online cryptocurrency data platform regarded for being a credible source of pricing information on assets. Other platforms that track cryptocurrency prices, however, did not show the drop in Bitcoin’s price.

“Between 12:21 and 12:23 UTC, the Pyth BTCUSD aggregate price was below $40,000 — the lowest price reported was $5,402 for a single slot – which was off-market relative to the BTC price accessible on other markets,” Pyth tweeted.

The 90 percent reduction in Bitcoin price was eventually found to be an error. The issue is being investigated, according to officials from the cryptocurrency data network.

In a following tweet, the platform stated, “Engineers are continuing to examine the problem, and a complete report is in the works.”

According to Bloomberg, Monday’s incident followed a recent outage at Solana blockchain, which is tied to Pyth Network, which shut down the cryptocurrency data platform for more than 17 hours on Sept. 14.

It’s unclear how Pyth’s latest miscalculation influenced Bitcoin’s price. The glitch, according to Bonfida, resulted in a “series of liquidation events on the Audaces protocol BTC-PERP market.”

Social media users reacted angrily to the mistake, with one Twitter user suggesting the unintended plummet was a “warning.”

“Pyth wasn’t a bug,” says the narrator. Kevin Sekniqi, a computer science researcher and angel investor, wrote, “It was a warning.”

Another user using the handle Monkey Rothschild said, “What if pyth was right?”

Nemissa, a Twitter user, also reacted to the plunge with a short movie of road bikers colliding into one other, symbolizing the series of liquidation events that followed Pyth’s blunder.

The user said, “Live stream of Pyth Network’s oracle sending real-time $BTC price to Solana dApps, creating a sequence of liquidation occurrences.”

According to Pyth, the price of Bitcoin has returned to $42,000 as of Tuesday.