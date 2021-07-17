After a port call in Cyprus, Covid attacks the Royal Navy’s flagship.

Officials stated Wednesday that the Royal Navy’s flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is managing a Covid epidemic after more than 100 crew members were infected during a port call in Cyprus earlier this month.

When the state-of-the-art aircraft carrier moored at Limassol harbor on the island’s south coast on or around July 4, the first instances were discovered.

From June 30 to July 5, Britain’s largest warship moored at Limassol as part of Carrier Strike Group 21, the largest UK peacetime deployment in a generation.

“A limited number of crew from the Carrier Strike Group have tested positive for Covid-19 as part of normal testing,” a Royal Navy official stated.

“All workers deployed have had both doses of the Covid vaccination, and a number of mitigating measures, such as masks, social separation, and a track and trace system, are onboard.”

“The Carrier Strike Group will continue to carry out its operational missions, and the deployment will not be affected.”

Positive cases have impacted nearly half of the warships in the carrier strike group, according to the UK daily The Sun.

They include at least 100 crew members from the HMS Queen Elizabeth, according to the report, who “were given a run ashore in Limassol.”

HMS Queen Elizabeth greeted dignitaries on board during her five-day stop at Limassol port, including Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

The epidemic has not caused the carrier group’s planned 40-country trip to be rescheduled, according to UK military minister Ben Wallace.

The carrier group as a whole has 3,700 personnel, including 1,600 on the HMS Queen Elizabeth.

“Our workforce is twice vaccinated,” Wallace said at a news conference on Tuesday. “You’ll be delighted to know there are no significant affects on any of the crew, and we will manage it.”

Nine ships from the United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) are on a 26,000-mile deployment across the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean, and East Asia, led by HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The aggressive Delta version of the coronavirus has caused a fourth wave of illnesses in Cyprus, with 1,081 infections recorded on Tuesday.

In total, the Republic of Cyprus has confirmed 86,185 cases and 382 fatalities as a result of the epidemic.