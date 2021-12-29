After a police raid and arrests, a Hong Kong media outlet closes.

After a police raid and the detention of seven current and former staff members, Hong Kong pro-democracy media organization Stand News announced its closure on Wednesday, the latest blow to the city’s quickly dwindling press freedoms.

Following the massive and often violent democratic protests of 2019 and Beijing’s subsequent installation of a comprehensive national security ordinance, repression of the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s local press has risen.

On Wednesday morning, police raided Stand News’ office, confiscating phones, computers, papers, and thousands of cash, as well as transporting its acting editor-in-chief into the headquarters in handcuffs.

“Stand News will cease operations immediately due to the current scenario,” the station announced later in a Facebook statement.

Stand News announced that its website and social media platforms would no longer be updated and would be decommissioned shortly. Acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam, who was among those arrested, resigned, and all workers were fired, according to the statement.

The national security police’s senior superintendent, Steve Li, accused the media outlet of, among other things, publishing news items and blog postings between July 2020 and November 2021 that incited hatred toward the Hong Kong government.

“They said Hong Kong demonstrators were ‘disappeared’ and ‘violated.'” “These are false accusations with no basis in truth,” Li said during a press conference.

The seven people were detained for “conspiracy to print seditious publication” under a British colonial-era legislation.

According to police, more than 200 policemen were dispatched to examine the newsroom with court permission to seize journalistic materials.

They were observed lugging boxes from the premises about midday on Wednesday. They seized roughly HK$500,000 ($64,100) in cash, according to Li.

The national security unit froze the outlet’s assets worth roughly HK$61 million ($7.8 million), one of the largest sums it has ever frozen, according to Li.

According to local media, police also arrested former editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen and four board members who resigned in June, including Hong Kong pop sensation Denise Ho, attorney Margaret Ng, Christine Fang, and Chow Tat-chi.

Chung’s wife, former Apple Daily editor Chan Pui-man, was the law’s seventh arrestee, police confirmed later in the day.

Li would not rule out the possibility of more arrests, and added that some people who were not in Hong Kong had been placed on a wanted list.

Stance News thanked its readers in an announcement, saying it was founded as a non-profit in December 2014 to “take a stand in Hong Kong.”

Stance News thanked its readers in an announcement, saying it was founded as a non-profit in December 2014 to "take a stand in Hong Kong."