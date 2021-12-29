After a police raid and arrests, a Hong Kong local media outlet closes.

After a police raid and the detention of seven current and former staff members, Hong Kong pro-democracy media organization Stand News announced its closure on Wednesday, the latest blow to the city’s quickly dwindling press freedoms.

Following the massive and often violent democratic protests of 2019 and Beijing’s subsequent installation of a comprehensive national security ordinance, repression of the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s local press has risen.

Stand News announced on Facebook that its website and social media platforms will no longer be updated and will be decommissioned soon. It went on to say that acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam, who had been arrested earlier, had resigned and that all workers had been fired.

“Stand News will cease operations immediately due to the current scenario,” the publication announced in a statement.

Between July 2020 and November 2021, Steve Li, senior superintendent of the national security police, accused the media outlet of posting items that incited hatred toward the Hong Kong government, including news reports and blog posts.

“They said demonstrators in Hong Kong were “disappeared” and “violated.” These are slanderous claims with no basis in fact “During a press conference, Li stated.

The seven people were detained for “conspiracy to print seditious publication” under a British colonial-era legislation.

National security police were spotted moving boxes from Stand News’ building around midday on Wednesday. Computers, phones, documents, and HK$500,000 ($64,100) in cash were seized, according to Li.

According to Li, the national security unit froze assets worth around HK$61 million ($7.8 million) from the media organization, one of the largest sums it has ever frozen.

According to police, more than 200 policemen were dispatched to examine the newsroom with court permission to seize journalistic materials.

After his detention, an AFP reporter witnessed Lam of Stand News being led handcuffed into the office.

According to local media, police also arrested former editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen, as well as four board members who resigned in June.

Li would not rule out the possibility of more arrests, and added that some people who were not in Hong Kong had been placed on a wanted list.

Stance News thanked its readers in an announcement, saying it was founded as a non-profit in December 2014 to “take a stand in Hong Kong.”

“Stand News was editorially independent and committed to safeguarding Hong Kong’s essential values of democracy, human rights, freedom, the rule of law, and justice,” the outlet stated.

The Committee to Protect Journalists asked for prosecution, calling the raid "an open assault on Hong Kong's already frayed press freedom."