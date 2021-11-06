After a plane crash in Spain, 12 passengers are still on the loose.

Mallorca police arrested 12 passengers and were looking for another 12 on Saturday after they fled a plane after an emergency landing, officials said. The episode was described as “unusual” and likely linked to illegal immigration.

The unlawful evacuation came after a passenger on a trip from Morocco to Turkey became ill, forcing the plane to make an emergency stop in Palma de Mallorca, one of Spain’s busiest airports.

Aina Calvo, the Spanish government’s representative in the Balearic Islands, said at a press conference that “twelve persons have been arrested and 12 more have yet to be found.”

“Such incidents have never occurred at any airport in Spain.”

A passenger “apparently had a diabetic coma and was carried by ambulance to hospital with a companion,” according to police, but was later confirmed to be well and released.

“He was arrested on suspicion of inciting illegal immigration and breaking Spanish immigration legislation,” according to a police statement, which also stated that his companion had fled.

Calvo claimed that during the evacuation, another 21 people got off the plane and rushed onto the runway at 7:00 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Friday, prompting a large police search that forced the airport to close until after midnight.

Another individual was arrested on board the plane for “insults and aggressiveness,” bringing the total number of people arrested to 24 — the most of whom were Moroccans save for one “who we assume is Palestinian,” she said, adding that the situation was “unusual.”

“Whether what happened at the airport was a coordinated, planned event or a single occurrence,” she said, investigators were looking into.

“At this time, we don’t have enough evidence to say if this was a well-coordinated operation… or if it was part of a pre-planned strategy. The investigation, however, is still ongoing.” The plane had been on the tarmac “for quite some time,” according to Calvo, before the other passengers chose to exit.

“At this time, we are unable to determine why these 21 persons rushed onto the runway.”

Those who fled the plane would face charges of violating flight safety standards and illegal entry into Spain, and would be deported to their home countries, according to Calvo.

She went on to say that none of them had asked for political asylum.

Medical emergency protocols will be reviewed after the investigation to see if anything needed to be changed in light of the situation, she added.

The plane was an Air Arabia Maroc Airbus A320 travelling between Casablanca and Istanbul, according to flight tracker FlightRadar24.

The plane was an Air Arabia Maroc Airbus A320 travelling between Casablanca and Istanbul, according to flight tracker FlightRadar24.