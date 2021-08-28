After a person was shot with a BB pistol at the Trafford Centre, a 13-year-old boy was detained.

On Friday, August 27, just before 6 p.m., Greater Manchester Police were dispatched to the Trafford Centre after allegations of a firearm being seen.

Armed officers arrived on the scene, and a group of eight 12- and 13-year-olds raced away from the cops in different directions.

Officers discovered the suspected handgun was a gas-powered BB gun after they were apprehended.

Someone in the retail center had been shot with the gun, resulting in minor injuries.

They didn’t need to be seen by a doctor.

A 13-year-old kid was detained on charges of assault and possession of a handgun with the purpose to induce terror.

He is still being held in detention and is assisting investigators with their investigations.

“There is no risk to the general public,” a Greater Manchester Officers spokesperson stated. “Anyone with information or mobile phone footage should contact police via LiveChat on our website, referencing log 2324 270821, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Thank you very much.”