After a partial virus halt, China reopens the world’s third busiest port.

After a stoppage to manage the coronavirus generated massive backlogs elsewhere and compounded export delays already caused by the epidemic, China reopened a critical terminal at the world’s third-busiest cargo port on Wednesday.

When a worker at the Meishan terminal at the eastern Ningbo-Zhoushan port tested positive for the disease two weeks ago, the port was put on hold.

According to Chinese media site Caixin, the terminal handles a quarter of the container volume at Ningbo-Zhoushan, and the hold-up forced ships to neighboring Chinese ports, which were left with their worst levels of congestion in seven years.

With surging demand for goods from Western consumers because to the pandemic, the shutdown added stress to an already overburdened global transportation network, putting pressure on Chinese exporters who are subject to tight local virus regulations.

In 2020, the Ningbo-Zhoushan port handled about 1.2 billion tons of cargo.

However, authorities in Ningbo said late Tuesday that the limitations will be abolished beginning Wednesday morning.

According to a notification reposted by official broadcaster CCTV, “all units in the zone must completely do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, as well as resumption of work and production.”

The loading and unloading of stranded trucks should also be prioritized, according to the notice.

Covid-19 is routinely tested in Chinese port employees, and the affected worker had been completely vaccinated.

It’s still unclear how the employee came to be infected with the virus.

The port closure came after the Yantian port in Shenzhen, China’s southern economic hub, was closed in May due to an outbreak involving port workers.

The highly contagious Delta form has triggered a resurgence of Covid-19 in China in recent weeks, but rigorous lockdowns and widespread testing have helped keep new case numbers down.