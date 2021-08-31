After a Pandemic Slump, India Reports Record Quarterly Growth.

Official figures released Tuesday revealed that India’s GDP grew by a record 20.1 percent between April and June, bolstered by the manufacturing and construction sectors as the economy recovered from last year’s severe months-long pandemic lockdown.

It was the highest rate of growth since New Delhi began posting quarterly numbers in 1996, and economists predicted it after a historic 24.4 percent drop in the same period last year, when most manufacturing came to a halt.

Exports increased by 39% year on year, accounting for 23.7 percent of GDP during the quarter, suggesting strong global demand for Indian items such as petroleum, diamonds, and jewelry.

Upasna Bhardwaj, senior economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, told AFP, “Economic activity has been rebounding since July and has picked up momentum.”

“As the vaccination rate increases, we expect momentum to increase even more, albeit we remain cautious about the spread of Delta variant cases.”

According to an AFP assessment, Asia’s third-largest economy contracted 16.9% in the first quarter of 2021, reflecting the impact of a record-breaking rise in viral infections and deaths in April and May.

The government does not publish economic data on a quarterly basis.

While manufacturing and construction, as well as private consumption and investment, helped to propel growth, Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, noted that the sectors “remain substantially below their pre-Covid levels.”

She went on to say that for contact-intensive industries to recover on a long-term basis, consumer confidence has to improve.

Analysts have lowered India’s growth forecast downwards in the meanwhile, citing uncertainties over the extent of the country’s economic damage.

India’s annual growth forecast was reduced by the International Monetary Fund in July from 12.5 percent to 9.5 percent for the year ending March 2022.

Despite this, due to the previous year’s record shrinkage of 7.3 percent, the 1.3 billion-strong South Asian nation is anticipated to grow faster than any other country in 2021.

Even as inflation pressures mount, the Reserve Bank of India has maintained an accommodative monetary policy stance to support the economy.

A new wave of coronavirus infections is expected to hit India in the coming months, according to experts.

Over the last week, the number of cases has surpassed 40,000 across the country, fueled by an increase in infections in the southern state of Kerala, which has been blamed on a big local festival.

Kerala has since ordered a night curfew, which will begin next week, in order to reduce the number of instances.

In recent weeks, the rate of immunizations has increased dramatically across the country.