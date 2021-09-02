After a ‘mishap’ on a space flight, the United States has grounded Virgin Galactic.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded Virgin Galactic space flights on Thursday as it examines why the company’s July 11 journey, which carried Sir Richard Branson, veered from its planned path.

The decision is a setback for the private space business, which is gearing up to carry paying customers after its first fully crewed test mission.

It is now uncertain whether Virgin’s next test flight, which is slated for late September or early October and would involve personnel of the Italian Air Force, will take place as planned.

“The FAA is leading the investigation into Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo crash on July 11 over Spaceport America, New Mexico,” the agency said in a brief statement.

“Virgin Galactic may not fly the SpaceShipTwo until the FAA accepts the final mishap investigation report or decides that the issues linked to the mishap do not endanger public safety,” it added.

The discovery came after the New Yorker reported that the flight had received cockpit warnings about its rocket-powered climb, which may have put the mission in jeopardy.

According to investigative journalist Nicholas Schmidle’s piece, the pilots saw a yellow and then a red light, indicating that the spaceplane’s rise was too shallow and the nose was not vertical enough.

The vessel would not have had enough energy to glide back to its runway if remedial action had not been taken.

“According to many business sources, the safest response to the alert would have been to abort,” Schmidle writes — though Virgin disputes this.

Aborting would have put an end to flamboyant entrepreneur Branson’s dreams of beating competitor Jeff Bezos, whose own space journey was set for a few days later.

Instead of aborting, the pilots attempted to remedy the trajectory problem and were now flying at Mach 3 with a red light on.

The ship then flew to an altitude of 85 kilometers (52 miles), much over the US definition of space, and successfully landed, although data from FlightRadar24 revealed it had strayed outside its authorized path.

“Whether or not (the pilots’) decision was influenced by programmatic pressures and the hopes of their wealthy backer remains unclear,” Schmidle wrote.

Virgin Galactic told AFP it disagreed with the New Yorker article’s “misleading characterizations and conclusions.”

It stated in a statement that when the rocket encountered high altitude winds that modified the trajectory, the pilots and systems monitored the trajectory to ensure it stayed within mission constraints.

“Our pilots reacted to the changing flight conditions just as they should have. Brief News from Washington Newsday.