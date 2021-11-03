After a meme became a reality, a 2k pound tungsten cube NFT sold for $250,000.

For an astounding $250K, a decentralized organization (DAO) purchased an NFT that depicts a 2k pond tungsten cube.

According to the auction specifications, Tungsten DAO, which comprises well-known pseudonymous NFT collector Vincent Van Dough, paid 56.9 ETH ($250,000) for the NFT, with 10% of the proceeds going to a charitable trust.

The cube will “stay in @MTS Store’s factory until the NFT representation of it is burnt, which will trigger delivery of the cube through freight,” according to Van Dough.

To put things in perspective, this happened as a result of a meme becoming a reality. Last month, Coin Center’s director of communications, Neeraj Agrawal, created a bogus Bloomberg headline claiming that crypto traders were buying up tungsten cubes, causing a shortage and an increase in pricing.

Following the tweet, crypto traders began purchasing tungsten cubes, resulting in a nearly 300 percent increase in sales and attention from crypto fans for Midwest Tungsten, one of the few providers of such cubes. Since then, the company has accepted bitcoin payments and has now switched to NFTs.

Midwest Tungsten held an auction for their first tungsten cube NFT on October 25. The NFT is an actual 2,000-pound cube that can be found at the company’s headquarters in Illinois. Once a year, the buyer has access to the cube and the room where it is kept.

Tungsten DAO, which Van Dough founded on Oct. 23, described as a “experimental meme incubation company,” bought the NFT.