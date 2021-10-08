After a long virus lockdown, Sydney prepares for ‘Freedom Day.’

Sydney will reopen on Monday after a 106-day lockdown was lifted after coronavirus vaccine targets were fulfilled, according to Sydney authorities.

Stay-at-home orders for the five million or so residents of the Harbour City will be withdrawn now that 70 percent of the state’s residents over the age of 16 have been double-jabbed.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison hailed the reopening decision on Thursday, saying, “The light at the end of the tunnel is now very, very close.”

Pubs, restaurants, and stores will reopen their doors on Monday to welcome back the fully vaccinated.

Travel restrictions of five kilometers will be relaxed as well, while state and international borders will remain blocked for the time being.

According to Alyce Murphy, general manager of The Carrington, a Sydney bar that is currently rushing to get personnel and deliveries back on site, the reopening is both “exciting” and “nerve-racking.”

“Obviously, going from doing nothing for months to having only a few weeks to get the venue there was a little intimidating,” she explained.

Murphy tried to keep himself occupied during the nearly four-month lockup by painting and gardening. She “also basically sat on the couch and watched TV a lot,” as do millions of Australians.

In a population of about 26 million people, Australia was spared the worst of the pandemic, with only 1,379 deaths.

However, under-vaccinated Australian cities have been subjected to a series of grueling lockdowns in order to contain the virus’s spread during the last 18 months.

Jobs have been lost, children have missed a significant chunk of the school year, and limitations have generated a series of mostly small but loud rallies and a torrent of misinformation on the internet.

According to a recent analysis by Australia’s Mental Health Think Tank, there is rising evidence that locked-up Australians have been drinking more and that their mental disorders have gotten worse.

Australia’s repeated implementation of restrictions and efforts to reach “Covid Zero,” which have already been abandoned, have drew international attention in recent months.

The conservative-run country has become an unusual target for the American right, which is enraged by vaccine mandates and lockdowns around the world.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, whose state has had more than 55,000 deaths in a population somewhat bigger than Australia’s, has even discussed cutting diplomatic relations.

“It’s not a free country,” he declared. “Is Australia currently more free than communist China? I’m not sure.” Thousands more Australians have also been irritated by the limits, with some opting to vote with their feet.

The population of the country has decreased. Brief News from Washington Newsday.