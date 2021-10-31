After a knife and fire attack on a Tokyo train, a man was arrested.

According to Japanese media, a man was detained for attempted murder after a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo on Sunday, which left at least 17 people injured and one in a bad condition.

Witnesses told national station NHK that they were terrified during the incident, which occurred on Halloween, when the Japanese city is bustling with revelers, many of whom are dressed up.

According to reports, a man in his 20s dressed in a green shirt and indigo suit attacked passengers with a knife and set fire to the train.

NHK published a video clip of scared passengers sprinting along the train as smoke filled the carriage and flames could be seen.

Another video shared on Twitter shows individuals climbing through windows to get away from a Keio Line railway station.

After “an incident involving injuries” just before 8 p.m. at Kokuryo in Tokyo’s western suburbs, the line operator announced services had been partially suspended.

“At first, I mistook it for a Halloween celebration. But I dashed out the door as a man wielding a large knife entered. I was quite fortunate not to be hurt “NHK was informed by a passenger on the train.

According to a female passenger, the perpetrator committed the crime without displaying any emotion.

“He started spreading fluids with a knife,” she explained. “He was performing this act mechanically, without displaying any emotion. That, I believe, instilled terror in everyone.” According to Kyodo News, 15 people were injured in the incident, while NHK reported that 17 people were injured, including a man in his 60s who was stabbed and is in bad condition.

Officials from the local police force could not be reached for comment right away. Regional police stated that they did not have any information that could be released right away.

Outside the station, dozens of firefighters and police officers were spotted working.

In August, nine people were injured, one of them critically, in a stabbing attack on a Tokyo commuter train, with the suspect eventually surrendering after leaving the scene.

In a second attack in August, two individuals were burned at a Tokyo metro station by an acid attack.

Although Japan has strong gun prohibitions, there are nevertheless violent crimes involving other weapons on occasion.

In a rampage targeting children as they waited for a bus in 2019, a man killed two people, including a schoolgirl, and injured more than a dozen more.

After that, a man was apprehended in central Japan in 2018.