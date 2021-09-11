After a judge’s order to loosen the app payment system, gaming stocks soar, while Apple shares plummet.

After a California judge ordered Apple to loosen its grip on in-app purchases, the shares of gaming firm AppLovin soared by more than 10%.

Apple, which receives up to 30% of revenue from in-app transactions, is prohibited from prohibiting developers from providing “external links or other calls to action that guide clients to purchasing mechanisms,” according to Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers’ order in Epic Games’ antitrust complaint.

The judge’s decision, according to Dan Burkhart, CEO of Recurly, a billing platform that processes app transactions, will allow businesses to “dramatically boost revenues and cut their cost of products.”

“One of the most prominent benefactors of this will undoubtedly be gaming firms. Streaming media, entertainment, and publishing will all profit significantly, according to Burkhart.

The stock of AppLovin wasn’t the only one to surge.

Playtika and Zynga both climbed over 6%, while Roblox gained about 3%.

Other companies that use Apple’s App Store, such as Spotify, Match Group, and Duolingo, have benefited from the case.

While game creators rejoiced, Apple was dealt two blows: a 3% drop in its stock and the now-forgotten Sept. 13 introduction of its new gadgets.

“It was supposed to be all about pre-iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 hoopla and conjecture for Apple today and this weekend. Instead, the judge ordered Apple to allow all apps and games to direct consumers to other payment methods, loosening its grip on the App Store,” Apple columnist Mark Gurman tweeted.

Epic Games and the App Store are currently trending on Twitter, with fans sharing their thoughts on what many are calling a “epic” decision.