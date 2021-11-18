After a hit film sparked a caste feud, police escorted an Indian actor.

After threats of violence, the star of a successful new Indian film on the oppression of marginalized communities was placed under armed police protection on Thursday.

“Jai Bhim” is a legal drama based on the true tale of a tribal lady whose husband was wrongfully detained and slain in police custody in 1993.

The film is the latest to draw attention to the condition of India’s millions of tribal people and low-caste Dalits, known as “untouchables” in the Hindu caste system.

The film, which was released on Amazon Prime, earned positive reviews and, unusually for a Tamil-language film, was well-received throughout the country’s 22 official languages.

“Jai Bhim” momentarily held the top spot on Amazon-owned movie database IMDb, surpassing Hollywood classics like “The Godfather” and “The Shawshank Redemption.”

However, it has enraged many people in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, particularly the Vanniyar caste, who claim that the film shows them in a negative way.

The community’s representative group, Vanniyar Sangam, has submitted a legal notice to the filmmakers, requesting damages and the removal of certain scenes.

A member of a local political party has even promised 100,000 rupees ($1,340) to anyone who physically attacks Suriya, the film’s primary actor and co-producer.

Suriya’s residence in Chennai is being secured by five armed personnel, and the actor, who is a prominent figure in Tamil cinema, gets additional security when he travels.

Suriya has received an outpouring of support in response to these and other threats, with the hashtag #WeStandWithSuriya trending on social media.

On Twitter, the 46-year-old added, “Can’t describe in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us.”