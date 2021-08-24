After a ‘Havana Syndrome’ delay, US Vice President Harris has arrived in Hanoi.

Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday after her flight from Singapore was delayed by a “anomalous health issue” in Hanoi, according to the US embassy, an apparent allusion to the so-called “Havana illness” that has plagued diplomats in various nations.

Harris is in Vietnam as part of a Southeast Asia trip to mobilize regional allies as the US’s superpower status is threatened by the Afghan conflict.

She was supposed to leave Singapore at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, but her flight was delayed by three hours.

“The Vice President’s traveling team was delayed from departing Singapore because the Vice President’s office was made aware of a recent possible anomalous health episode in Hanoi,” according to a statement from the US embassy.

Five years after the first instance in Cuba, when US diplomats and their families complained of nosebleeds, migraines, and nausea after hearing piercing sounds at night, the US is still unsure what causes the so-called “Havana syndrome.”

Similar accusations have been made by US officials in China, Russia, and the United States since then.

Unproven allegations have surfaced that Russians or others utilized sonic or other high-intensity electrical devices to physically hurt US diplomats as a result of the crisis.

Harris’ travel to Vietnam comes as Washington tries to mend fences with Asia after the tumultuous Trump presidency and construct a wall against Beijing’s expanding power.

She accused China of intimidation in disputed Asian waters on Tuesday.

However, her journey to the region, which includes a stop in Vietnam, comes as Washington faces new doubts about its resiliency in the wake of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s takeover.

In a speech outlining her administration’s foreign policy aims, Harris emphasized that the US has “enduring commitments” in Asia, specifically targeting China.

She stated, “Beijing continues to compel, threaten, and assert claims over the vast bulk of the South China Sea.”

“Beijing’s actions continue to erode the rules-based order and pose a threat to national sovereignty.”

Beijing, on the other hand, retaliated, citing the Afghan disaster as an example of the US’ “selfish” foreign policy and accusing Washington of “bullying, hegemonic behavior.”

“The present happenings in Afghanistan plainly show us what the norms and order the US speaks of,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry.

With rival claims from four Southeast Asian governments, China claims almost all of the resource-rich South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in yearly shipping traffic passes.