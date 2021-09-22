After a gun attack on Aide, Zelensky promises a “strong response.”

After gunmen opened fire on a car carrying his senior adviser, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised a “strong response” on Wednesday, officials claimed it was probable reprisal for a drive to rein in oligarchs.

During an incident near the town of Lisnyky, south of Kiev, about 10 a.m. (0700 GMT) Wednesday, a black Audi carrying Zelensky’s advisor Sergiy Shefir was wounded by more than ten bullets.

The 57-year-old former playwright and longtime colleague of comedian-turned-politician Zelensky fled unscathed, according to the interior ministry, but his driver was “seriously injured.”

The murder attempt was one of the most high-profile in Ukraine’s modern history, and it occurred after the country’s 43-year-old president promised to reform the political system and combat the influence of strong oligarchs.

In a video message from New York, Zelensky stated, “Saying ‘hi’ to me by shooting out of the trees at my friend’s car is weak.”

“There will be a strong response.”

The perpetrator of the incident, according to Zelensky, who is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, is still unknown.

“However, this has no bearing on the direction that I and my team have chosen — towards improvements, bringing the economy out of the shadows, and combating criminals and enormous, powerful financial groups,” he continued.

An attempted murder inquiry has been launched by the authorities. Official photographs revealed a limousine with bullet holes in the bonnet and driver’s door.

Shefir described the assassination attempt as an attempt to “intimidate” the president.

Police stated that they were looking into possible political motives.

According to national police commander Igor Klymenko, the aide may have been targeted for his work or as part of a plot to push Ukraine’s top leadership or destabilize “the political situation in our country.”

The incident was condemned by the US and UK embassies in Ukraine.

“Criminal violence, whether for political or other reasons, is never justified. “We wish the driver who was injured in the attack a speedy and complete recovery,” the US mission tweeted.

Melinda Simmons, the British ambassador to Ukraine, tweeted that she was “extremely concerned” and wished Shefir’s driver a swift recovery.

Any attempt to frighten the president, he said, would fail. Shefir remarked, “He’s chosen the proper route.”

He did confess, however, that the attack was “a little frightening.”

“We were driving and all of a sudden there were shots,” Shefir recounted, applauding his chauffeur for continuing to drive even though he was injured.

The motorist underwent surgery, but his life was not in danger.

The involvement of security agencies has not been ruled out, according to police. Brief News from Washington Newsday.