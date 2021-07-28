After a forced shutdown due to a sex tape, a celebrity gossip website relaunches.

Gawker, the gossip website that went bankrupt after publishing a celebrity sex tape, is relaunching under new ownership, according to the publisher.

Gawker, which went bankrupt after being ordered to pay $140 million to former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan over the disclosure of a sex film, has been relaunched by Bustle Digital Group, which has retained Gawker’s former writers and editors.

After it was revealed that Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel had funded Hogan’s action in an attempt to put Gawker out of business, the Gawker case divided media and press freedom activists.

The case was settled in 2016, with Hogan receiving $31 million plus a share of Gawker Media assets sold in bankruptcy.

The Gawker Media brands were sold to Univision, and the Gawker website was purchased in a bankruptcy auction by Bustle owner Bryan Goldberg in 2018.

After some hesitation, Leah Finnegan, the new Gawker editor, who worked at the publication from 2014 to 2015, said she opted to undertake the challenge of a relaunch.

In a blog post, she asked, “Who in God’s name would want to edit a website that was cratered by an evil tech lord and sullied by a botched relaunch?”

“The Gawker name was both noxious and strangely beloved; it was an intractable combination… I gave it some thought. I reflected on how much I enjoyed laughing at things on the internet. I used to laugh a lot when I worked at Gawker, and I still laugh a lot when I read Gawker,” she added.

“Every now and again, I’d read old Gawker posts to check whether I could still laugh… There were no interesting websites to visit. The planet was engulfed in darkness and in desperate need of illumination.”

Gawker was chastised for its no-holds-barred approach to celebrity journalism, but the case highlighted questions about whether powerful interests might use their resources to silence the media for negative coverage.

Thiel, a well-known Silicon Valley investor and Trump supporter, admitted to sponsoring a legal fight against the website that “outed” him as gay.

