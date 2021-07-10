After a fire in Bangladesh killed 52 people, the factory owner was arrested.

The proprietor of a business where 52 people perished in a fire, along with seven others, was arrested for murder on Saturday, as it was revealed that children as young as 11 worked there.

Abul Hashem and four of his sons were among the eight persons arrested in connection with the fire, which started on Thursday and lasted for more than a day.

A separate investigation into the employment of underage labor at the food plant has been initiated.

The business’s entrance had been padlocked at the time of the blaze, according to Jayedul Alam, police chief for Narayanganj district, where the factory is located, and the factory had broken many safety laws.

According to AFP, the police head stated, “It was a planned murder.” All eight people arrested have been charged with murder.

Hashem told the Daily Star newspaper before his arrest that the fire “may have been a result of workers’ carelessness,” implying that a thrown cigarette may have ignited the massacre.

The dead of 48 people were discovered on the third level of the Hashem Food and Beverage plant in Rupganj, a town outside of Dhaka.

The escape entrance to the main staircase had been padlocked, according to the fire brigade, and extremely combustible chemicals and plastics had been stored in the building.

The usage of child laborers at the facility has been investigated, according to Monnujan Sufian, the state minister for labor.

Laizu Begum, who waited outside the factory for hours, said her 11-year-old nephew worked on the third level and was now missing.

“We heard the locking on the door of the floor where my nephew works. Then we realized, after witnessing how enormous the fire was, that he’s probably dead,” the woman continued, her eyes welling up with sorrow.

AFP spoke to 30 survivors and relatives of the dead outside the factory’s charred shell and at the hospital mortuary, who said the factory’s juvenile workers were paid merely 20 taka (24 cents) per hour.

Bilal Hossain, the father of missing 14-year-old Mitu Akter, went to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue with a photo of his daughter, requesting police and medics to hand over her remains.

“I killed my precious girl,” Hossain stated, adding that the employer owed the girl unpaid money. “How am I going to tell her mother?”

Chandu Mia held a photo of his 15-year-old daughter at the hospital. He fought back tears as he continued, “I’m not sure if she’s alive.”

Sufian, the state minister, confirmed this to AFP.