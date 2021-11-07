After a drone strike on his home, Iraq’s Prime Minister calls for restraint.

After a drone attack on his home early Sunday that heightened political tensions in Iraq, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi stated he was unharmed and called for “calm and patience.”

The attack on Kadhemi’s home in Baghdad’s Green Zone was the first to target his residence since he took control in May 2020. It came as Iraq’s political groups negotiated coalitions over who would lead the country’s next government following last month’s elections.

The Conquest (Fatah) Alliance, the political wing of the pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network, witnessed a significant drop in parliamentary seats in that election, prompting the group to decry the result as “fraud.”

The movement of Moqtada Sadr, a Shiite Muslim preacher who campaigned as a nationalist and foe of Iran, was the big victor, with more than 70 seats according to the initial count.

According to a security source, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack on Sunday, which injured two bodyguards.

After the hit, gunshots were heard and smoke could be seen rising from the Green Zone area.

Debris was strewn on the ground beneath a broken outside stairwell and a loosened door, according to photos released by Kadhemi’s office.

In a tweet, Kadhemi urged “calm and restraint on everyone’s behalf for the sake of Iraq.”

“A brutal attack was launched against my home. “Thank God, I’m safe, and those who work with me are fine,” he stated later in a short video posted on social media.

The attack was termed by his office as a “failed assassination attempt.”

The US, which has roughly 2,500 soldiers in the country, expressed relief that “the Prime Minister was uninjured.”

“We strongly condemn this apparent act of terrorism, which was directed at the center of the Iraqi state,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

In a statement, he noted that the US has given assistance to Iraqi security authorities probing the strike.

The incident “needs a united position in facing the bad forces seeking to mess with this country’s security and the protection of its people,” Iraq’s President Barham Salih, who serves in a largely ceremonial role, said.

“We cannot accept leading Iraq into instability and a constitutional coup.”

In and surrounding the Green Zone, which also houses the US embassy and is routinely targeted by rocket assaults, a huge number of security officers were positioned.

Three missiles hit Mansour, a neighboring district, on October 31, but no one was injured.

The United States. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.