After a drone attack on his home, Iraq’s Prime Minister calls for ‘calm.’

After a drone attack on his apartment in Baghdad’s Green Zone early Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi stated he was unharmed and called for “calm and patience.” Political tensions in the country are rising.

“I’m alright, praise be to God, and I appeal for calm and restraint on everyone’s behalf for the sake of Iraq,” Kadhemi posted on Twitter after a “failed assassination attempt,” according to his office.

The incident in the heavily-guarded Green Zone, which also houses the US embassy and is routinely targeted by rocket attacks, was verified by two security sources earlier.

According to a security source, a huge number of security officers were deployed in and around the Zone following the attack.

The attack occurred when political tensions over the outcome of the October 10 elections were at an all-time high.

According to preliminary vote results, the Conquest (Fatah) Alliance, the political wing of the pro-Iran multi-party Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network, has lost a significant number of parliamentary seats. The outcome has been branded “fraud” by supporters of the organisation.

Hundreds of Hashed supporters battled with police in the Green Zone on Friday to express their displeasure with the election results.

According to a security source, one protestor died in hospital from their injuries, while two demonstrators were slain, according to a Hashed source.

The Ministry of Health recorded 125 injuries, the majority of which were caused by security personnel.

On Saturday, hundreds of pro-Iranian activists returned to the Green Zone to demonstrate.

Some others set fire to a portrait of the prime minister, whom they referred to as a “criminal.”

The Conquest earned roughly 15 of the 329 seats in parliament last month, down from 48 earlier, making it the second-largest bloc.

The movement of Moqtada Sadr, a Shiite Muslim preacher who campaigned as a nationalist and critic of Iran, was the main winner this time, with more than 70 seats according to the initial count.

The election results will be known in a few weeks.