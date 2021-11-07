After a drone attack on his home, Iraq’s Prime Minister calls for ‘calm.’

After a drone attack on his home early Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi declared he was unharmed and urged “calm and patience.”

The bombing in Baghdad’s Green Zone was the first to target Kadhemi’s home since he took control in May 2020, and it came as Iraq’s political groups squabble over who would lead the country’s next administration.

“I’m alright, praise be to God, and I appeal for calm and restraint on everyone’s behalf for the sake of Iraq,” Kadhemi posted on Twitter after a “failed assassination attempt,” according to his office.

The US quickly condemned the incident, saying it was “relieved to discover Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was uninjured.”

In a statement, State Department spokesman Ned Price stated, “This suspected act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was intended at the center of the Iraqi state.”

“We’ve been in contact with the Iraqi security forces in charge of maintaining Iraq’s sovereignty and independence, and we’ve given our cooperation while they investigate this attack.”

The heavily-guarded Green Zone, which also houses the US embassy and is routinely targeted by rocket assaults, had a huge number of security officers posted in and around it.

Three rockets landed in Mansour, a neighboring district, on October 31, causing no injuries.

The attack occurred at a time when tensions over the election results on October 10 were at an all-time high.

The Conquest (Fatah) Alliance, the political wing of the pro-Iran multi-party Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network, witnessed a significant drop in parliamentary seats in preliminary results.

The outcome has been branded “fraud” by supporters of the organisation.

Hundreds of Hashed supporters battled with police in the Green Zone on Friday to express their displeasure with the outcome.

According to a security source, one protestor died in hospital from their injuries, while two demonstrators were slain, according to a Hashed source.

The Ministry of Health recorded 125 injuries, the majority of which were caused by security personnel.

On Saturday, hundreds of pro-Iranian activists returned to the Green Zone to demonstrate.

Some others set fire to a portrait of the prime minister, whom they referred to as a “criminal.”

According to early estimates, the Conquest won roughly 15 of the 329 seats in parliament last month, down from 48 earlier, making it the second-largest bloc.

The movement of Moqtada Sadr, a Shiite Muslim preacher who ran as a, was the big winner this election, with more than 70 seats according to the initial tally. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.