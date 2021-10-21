After a Delta variant hit, American Airlines is optimistic about the holiday season.

American Airlines said on Thursday that the recent increase in Covid-19 had a negative impact on profitability in the most recent quarter, but that it was optimistic about the approaching holiday season.

According to a letter to employees from American leadership, the giant US carrier had a successful July before the introduction of the Delta version drove the company into the red in August and September.

The corporation made a profit of $169 million in the third quarter, but the bottom line would have been a loss if Congress had not approved an infusion of US funding for carriers to keep airline jobs.

Revenues were $9 billion, more than double what they were a year ago, but approximately 25% lower than in the same period last year.

“The American Airlines team continues to show its resilience and ability to execute, allowing us to record our strongest quarter since the pandemic began in terms of pre-tax financial results,” stated CEO Doug Parker.

“The rise of the Covid-19 Delta variation has slowed part of our income recovery, but it hasn’t slowed our progress.”

American Airlines said it is preparing for “strong” demand during the holiday season, with fourth-quarter capacity expected to be down 11 to 13 percent from the previous quarter.

That’s greater than rivals United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, which indicated capacity will be down 23 percent and 20 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

In pre-market trade, American Airlines shares increased 1.0 percent to $19.72.

jmb/dw