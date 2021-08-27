After a decade on the job, Apple CEO Tim Cook receives a $750 million bonus.

After a decade on the job, Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to get a sizable bonus from the world’s most valuable firm. Cook will receive a $750 million bonus after purchasing and selling more than 5 million shares of the business, according to a regulatory document filed on Thursday.

According to the filing, one of Apple’s motivations for granting Cook this bonus was the company’s performance during the previous three years, particularly because it was one of the best performers in the S&P 500. Apple achieved roughly 192 percent shareholder returns between August 2018 and 2021 under Cook’s leadership. Apple’s stock price has risen 1,200 percent since Cook took office on August 24, 2011, boosted by iPhone and other smart device sales.

In 2018, Apple became the world’s first trillion-dollar business, with a market capitalisation of $2.4 trillion. According to CNN, Apple’s stock has increased by nearly 11% this year.

Cook, 60, only became a billionaire last year with a net worth of $1.5 billion, despite his massive bonus last week. According to the BBC, Cook agreed to a new salary package that will last until the end of 2026 and said that he will donate a percentage of his fortune during his lifetime.

Cook also contributed 70,000 Apple shares worth $10 million to charity, according to Apple’s SEC filing. The charity’s name was not disclosed, although the Apple CEO is well-known for his contributions to issues such as human rights, AIDS/HIV prevention, and climate change.

Cook joined Apple in 1998, following stints at IBM and Compaq. After business co-founder Steve Jobs stepped down in 2011, he rose through the ranks to become CEO.