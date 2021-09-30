After a deadly storm, Thai flood victims are starting from scratch.

Samran Buachumsuk had no intention of starting his retirement at his freshly built home in central Thailand by watching his fridge float across the kitchen and his bed disappear underwater.

Authorities said flooding caused by Tropical Storm Dianmu has flooded 31 provinces, killed seven people, and submerged more than 215,000 dwellings.

The capital, around 150 kilometers (93 miles) south, is on high alert, with floodwaters predicted to reach Bangkok by the end of next week.

A caramel sea has lapped into homes in the old city of Lopburi, and Samran has no idea where he will get the money to restore his house and buy new furniture.

“I believe this is it – I may have to start from over because there is so little that can be salvaged,” the 61-year-old, who retired last month, told AFP.

Aoi Ketpan, 53, was able to get some of her family’s goods to higher ground, but she couldn’t keep up with the increasing water’s speed.

“In a matter of minutes, the water had reached the level of my hip,” she told AFP.

Teenage guys down the road had discovered a silver lining: casting nets into the raging torrent in order to catch fish and crabs for dinner.

Evacuees sleep on mats at a neighboring shrine, relying on donated food packets.

Norawat Thipraks, the chief of Lopburi’s meteorology bureau, said the flood crested at two metres and would take at least two weeks to dissipate.

As authorities release water from dams higher upstream, the level of the Chao Phraya river – which snakes through Bangkok after winding almost 400 kilometers down from the north – is constantly rising.

The Chao Phraya Dam is releasing 2,750 cubic meters of water — the equivalent of 1.1 Olympic swimming pools – into the river every second, according to the Royal Irrigation Department.

Authorities are working to redirect part of the floodwater to protect the capital, according to Somkiat Prajamwong of the Office of National Water Resources.

Floodwaters are predicted to reach Bangkok around October 6-10, according to Rangsit University’s Seree Suparathit, with a new storm expected next week adding to the dangers.

The capital was devastated by floods in 2011, which submerged a fifth of the city, but experts predict that this year’s calamity will not be as severe.