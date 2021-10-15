After a deadly sectarian flare-up, Lebanon is on edge.

After hours of gunfire gripped central Beirut, resurrecting the ghosts of the civil war, Lebanon prepared to bury the victims of its bloodiest sectarian rioting in years.

Following a gathering by Shiite demonstrators demanding the expulsion of the judge probing last year’s fatal Beirut port blast, violence erupted Thursday, killing seven people and injuring hundreds more.

The Shiite movements Amal and Hezbollah, which organized the protest in front of the Justice Palace, accused the Christian Lebanese Forces (LF) of fomenting the unrest by firing sniper fire at the protestors.

The front page of the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar newspaper featured a portrait of LF commander Samir Geagea dressed in Adolf Hitler’s uniform and sporting a toothbrush moustache, with the title “No question.”

“You were the first to know what happened yesterday,” the newspaper stated, “because you planned, arranged, and executed… a huge crime.”

The LF categorically denied any role in the incident on Thursday, claiming that Hezbollah was “invading” off-limits areas at the time.

Fears of an escalation prompted a large army presence on the streets on Friday.

Amal and Hezbollah militiamen swarmed the streets of Tayouneh on Thursday, a renowned civil war hotspot near the site of the April 1975 bus attack, which is largely cited as the conflict’s starting point.

Civilians sat in their homes, scared, as a shower of bullets pierced residential facades and hordes of combatants wearing ammo vests took to the streets and emptied their magazines carelessly.

Jumanah Zabaneh, 45, went out to the street, braving stray gunshots, to pick up her two daughters when bursts of gunfire sounded out near her Adlieh home.

She didn’t stop running until she got to the school, where she claimed scenes of “hysteria” were being staged.

The journey back home was fraught with peril.

“We had to duck every two metres because the shooting was so near,” she claimed. “We hid behind cars, at building entrances, and beneath utility poles,” says the narrator. “Mom, you said it would never happen again,” Tamara, her eight-year-old daughter who had spent a year in therapy for PTSD from last year’s blast, reminded her when she returned home. While funeral arrangements were underway in southern Lebanon and Beirut, the country observed a day of grief announced by the presidency.

France, the United States, and the United Nations all called for a de-escalation, but insisted on allowing the port explosion investigation to continue unobstructed.

