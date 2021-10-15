After a deadly sectarian flare-up, Lebanon is on edge.

After hours of gunfire gripped central Beirut, resurrecting the ghosts of the civil war, Lebanon prepared to bury the victims of its bloodiest sectarian rioting in years.

Following a rally by Shiite demonstrators demanding the dismissal of the judge investigating last year’s fatal Beirut port blast, violence erupted, killing seven people and injuring dozens more.

The Shiite movements Amal and Hezbollah, which organized the protest in front of the Justice Palace, accused the Christian Lebanese Forces (LF) of orchestrating the pandemonium by firing sniper fire at the protesters.

The front page of the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar newspaper featured a portrait of LF commander Samir Geagea dressed in Adolf Hitler’s uniform and sporting a toothbrush moustache, with the title “No question.”

“You were the first to know what happened yesterday,” the newspaper stated, “because you planned, arranged, and executed… a huge crime.”

The LF categorically denied any role in the incident on Thursday, claiming that Hezbollah was “invading” off-limits areas at the time.

Fears of an escalation prompted a large army presence on the streets on Friday.

Hundreds of Amal and Hezbollah militiamen flooded the streets of Tayouneh on Thursday, a renowned civil war hotspot near the site of the April 1975 bus attack, which is commonly cited as the conflict’s starting point.

Civilians sat in their homes, scared, as a shower of bullets pierced residential facades and hordes of combatants wearing ammo vests took to the streets and emptied their magazines carelessly.

Maryam Daher, a 44-year-old mother of two, sobbed when she saw residents fleeing for their lives on television.

She explained, “It all came back to me.” “At the same time, I received a message from my son’s school, requesting that parents come pick up their children.” A mother of five was one of the seven individuals killed when a stray bullet struck her in the head inside her home.

While funeral arrangements were underway in southern Lebanon and Beirut, the country observed a day of grief announced by the presidency.

France, the United States, and the United Nations all called for a de-escalation, but they all emphasized the importance of allowing the port explosion investigation to continue without interruption.

Russia expressed “grave concern” about the situation on Friday, urging all parties to “exercise caution.”

In addition to long-standing antagonism between the LF and Shiite factions, the fate of Tarek Bitar, the judge, has reignited their feud. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.