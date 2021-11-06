After a deadly clash, a pro-Iran camp holds a new demonstration in Baghdad.

Hundreds of supporters of pro-Iranian forces rallied in Baghdad on Saturday to protest the election results from last month, a day after at least one protester was murdered in a scuffle with police.

The protests take place while Iraq’s numerous political groups negotiate coalition formation and the appointment of a new prime minister following the October 10 elections.

The Conquest (Fatah) Alliance, the political wing of the pro-Iran multi-party Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network, witnessed a significant drop in parliamentary seats in preliminary results.

The result has been branded a “fraud” by followers of the organization, and Iraqi political analyst Ihsan al-Shamari believes the pro-Hashed demonstrations are intended at improving the party’s negotiation position during the coalition bargaining process.

Hashed supporters gathered at one of the four entrances to the high-security Green Zone, which houses government facilities and the US embassy, in a peaceful atmosphere a day after fatal tensions.

Demonstrators screamed, “No to America!” and “No to Fraud!” as security forces stood by in force.

Tents and sanitary facilities have been brought in by the demonstrators, indicating that a sit-in that began on October 19 might be repeated.

Others set fire to a photograph of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, calling him a “criminal.”

Hundreds of Hashed supporters gathered in the Green Zone on Friday to vent their displeasure with the election results, resulting in skirmishes with police.

Demonstrators flung missiles and blocked entry to the Green Zone before being driven back by police who fired into the air, according to a security source who did not want to be identified.

A protester died of his wounds in hospital, according to another security source, while the health ministry reported 125 injuries, the majority of which were caused by security personnel.

Two demonstrators were murdered, according to a leader of the Hezbollah Brigades, one of Hashed’s most prominent militias.

Mourners in the holy Shiite city of Najaf carried two coffins of Hashed supporters killed in Baghdad battles on Saturday.

Preliminary results show that the Conquest earned roughly 15 of the 329 seats in parliament, down from 48 earlier, making it the second-largest bloc.

The movement of Moqtada Sadr, a Shiite Muslim preacher who campaigned as a nationalist and critic of Iran, was the main winner this time, with more than 70 seats according to the initial count.

The election results will be known in a few weeks.