After a critic wins the Nobel Peace Prize, the Philippine government defends press freedom.

The awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to journalist and government critic Maria Ressa on Monday was confirmation that “press freedom is alive” in the Philippines, according to a top advisor to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

The prize was given to Ressa, the co-founder of the news website Rappler, and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov on Friday for their work to “protect freedom of expression.”

Since Duterte seized office in 2016, Ressa and Rappler have faced a slew of criminal accusations and investigations for their reporting, including on the government’s deadly drug war, according to media advocates.

Rappler has been dubbed a “fake news outlet” by Duterte, and Ressa has received hateful remarks online.

“It’s a Filipina triumph, and we’re very thrilled about it,” Duterte’s spokesperson, Harry Roque, said at a daily briefing.

“The Nobel Prize granted to Maria Ressa is confirmation that press freedom is alive,” Roque remarked, in the presidential palace’s first public comments on the prize.

Ressa’s award has been hailed as a “triumph” by Philippine press organizations and rights campaigners in a country that is listed as one of the world’s most dangerous for journalists.

In an interview with AFP on Saturday, Ressa, 58, said she was still fighting seven court cases, including an appeal of a cyber libel sentence for which she could face up to six years in prison.

Earlier this year, two other cyber libel cases were rejected.

Ressa, who is also a US citizen, expressed her hope that the award will help protect her and other Filipino journalists from physical attacks and cyber-threats.

“This ‘we against them’ mentality was never created by journalists; it was created by those in authority who sought to utilize a leadership style that divides society,” Ressa remarked.

“I’m hoping that this will allow journalists to conduct their work without fear.”

Roque rejected that the administration had a “chilling effect” on the media, stating that anyone who said so “should not be a journalist.”

He further denied that Ressa’s Nobel Prize constituted a “slap” at the government, claiming that “no one in the Philippines has ever been censored.”

“Maria Ressa,” Roque continued, referring to her as a “convicted felon,” still has to clear her name in our courts.

“We’ll let our courts decide what happens to her.”