After a Coronavirus outbreak, a Thai beauty pageant is being investigated.

After a cluster of 22 infections emerged from a contest last month, officials warned Thai beauty queens that they could face criminal prosecution for not wearing masks.

Officers claimed that thirteen candidates and nine individuals affiliated with the Miss Grand Samut Sakhon pageant, which was held in late June at a Bangkok site, tested positive for the virus.

Thailand is in the midst of a fatal third wave of illnesses, with 9,539 new cases and 86 deaths reported on Saturday.

“Many people are likely to be involved in the pageant, including participants who have broken norms and regulations,” Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner of the Bangkok Metropolitan Police Department, told reporters on Sunday.

The event was granted authorization, but organizers were had to follow 20 specific regulations, including the wearing of masks, according to police.

“Those who came to the pageant without masks also broke the emergency decree and disease control laws,” Piya stated.

The force noted that the organizers and participants in the province-level contest were being investigated and might face criminal penalties.

Finalists are shown in gowns and sashes in photos posted to the event’s Facebook page, with no masks or social distancing.

Pageant organizers have been contacted for comment.

Late last week, the Thai government declared a curfew that will take effect on Monday in Bangkok and nine other hotspot regions, prohibiting people from leaving their homes between the hours of 9 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Thailand has recorded a total of 336,371 cases, including 2,711 deaths. Since April, the majority of the infections have occurred.

The country is rapidly running out of hospital beds, and the Thai government is under fire for its delayed vaccine rollout and lack of testing.