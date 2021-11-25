After a coal mine accident in Siberia, six people have died and dozens more have gone missing.

Officials say an accident at a Russian coal mine in Siberia on Thursday killed at least six employees and left dozens more unaccounted underground.

When the disaster happened, there were 285 people inside the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the Kemerovo district near the town of Belovo, local governor Sergei Tsivilev stated on Telegram.

There was no official announcement on the nature of the catastrophe at the mine, which had previously been the site of a methane explosion that killed 13 people in 2004.

At least six individuals died in the accident on Thursday, according to Tsivilev, and 49 people were still trapped underneath.

He stated, “There is no communication with them.”

The others inside the mine were evacuated to the surface, and 45 people were hurt, according to the emergency ministry.

Smoke began to spread throughout the mine at around 8:35 a.m. local time (0135 GMT) on Thursday, according to local investigators.

“A number of workers got smoke poisoning,” they added, based on preliminary evidence.

Images of rescuers and investigators working at the location in the snow were broadcast on Russian state television.

The Liztvyazhnaya mine, located in Kemerovo, was established in 1956 and is owned by the SDS-Ugol business.

According to Russian media, a second explosion at the mine killed five people in 1981, in addition to the 2004 incident.

Poor safety regulations, a lack of control of working conditions, or outdated Soviet-era equipment are all factors that contribute to mining accidents in Russia and the former Soviet Union.

In one of the deadliest recent incidents, an illegal dam at a gold mine in Siberia burst in October 2019, killing 17 people.

Three employees were killed in an accident at a Norilsk Nickel mine in the Arctic in the same month. Norilsk Nickel is the world’s largest nickel and palladium producer.

A flood flooded through a Siberian diamond mine operated by Russia’s Alrosa, one of the world’s biggest producers of rough diamonds, in August 2017, leaving eight people missing.

Alrosa announced the end of the rescue mission after nearly three weeks.

In the summer of 2010, the deadliest mining catastrophe in Russia occurred at the Raspadskaya mine in Siberia, Russia’s largest coal mine, killing 91 people and injuring over 100 more.

A huge methane explosion occurred inside the mine, killing more than 300 miners. The rescuers were then trapped by a second blast.

In addition to the fatal accidents, non-governmental organizations have called attention to the company's environmental practices.