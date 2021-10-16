After a British MP was stabbed to death in a ‘terror’ attack, the government is conducting a security review.

Police claimed Saturday that the deadly stabbing of British legislator David Amess was a terrorist attack, as MPs called for tighter security after the second slaying of a UK politician while seeing constituents in just over five years.

On Friday, 69-year-old Conservative MP David Amess was stabbed to death while speaking with voters at a church in the small town of Leigh-on-Sea, east of London.

Police said they had apprehended a 25-year-old man and were looking into “a possible motive tied to Islamist extremism.”

The inquiry is in its “very early phases,” according to police, while many UK media outlets stated, citing sources, that the suspect is a British national with Somali ancestry.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid his tribute to the victims on Saturday, laying floral wreaths outside the church alongside Labour leader Keir Starmer, Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle, and Home Secretary Priti Patel in a rare show of solidarity.

People also came to place flowers next to the police tape that surrounded the crime scene.

The high-profile attack, which echoed the assassination of a pro-EU MP ahead of the Brexit referendum, horrified British lawmakers.

Following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox by a far-right extremist in June 2016, parliamentarians demanded action against what they described as a “growing tide” of public insults and threats against elected officials.

Kim Leadbeater, Cox’s sister and a member of Parliament in the same district, said Amess’ killing had left her “scared and afraid.”

“This is the danger we’re all taking, and it’ll worry a lot of MPs,” she added.

On Friday, Home Secretary Patel instructed police across the UK to reassess security measures for all 650 members of Parliament.

Speaker of the House of Commons Hoyle said there would be no “knee-jerk reactions,” but added, “We will take further measures if we need to.”

Tobias Ellwood, a Conservative MP who attempted to save a stabbed police officer during a terror assault near the Houses of Parliament in 2017, called for a “temporary pause on face-to-face meetings” while the security assessment is completed on Twitter.

MPs and their employees have been targeted before, but it is an uncommon occurrence.

However, Brexit, which has fueled deep political tensions and led to often harsh, partisan rhetoric, has brought their safety into sharp focus.

Before shooting and stabbing the 41-year-old MP outside her home, the assailant repeatedly said "Britain first."