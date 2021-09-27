After a brief detention, Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont is back in Brussels.

Carles Puigdemont, the exiled former Catalan leader, returned to Belgium on Monday after being arrested in Italy, but his lawyer indicated he will return at the weekend for a hearing on a Spanish extradition request.

Gonzalo Boye told AFP that he is now in Brussels and will return to Sardinia on Sunday.

Puigdemont, a member of the European Parliament, was arrested in Sardinia on Thursday evening and spent the night in jail before appearing in court the next day.

The 58-year-old is wanted by Madrid on sedition charges after leading a failed Catalan independence movement in October 2017 and fled to Belgium to evade prosecution.

Italian magistrates must now decide whether he should be extradited, with the court in Sassari, in the north, stating that he was free to depart but must return on October 4 for the hearing.

Puigdemont said he would return to Brussels, where he has been based since late 2017, after his release late Friday.

His lawyer in Sardinia has claimed that his detention and extradition were without merit.

Despite Madrid’s prohibition, the separatist regional administration of Catalonia attempted to hold an independence referendum in 2017, which was marred by police violence.

They announced a short-lived declaration of independence a few weeks later, sparking a massive political crisis in Spain and prompting Puigdemont and others to escape abroad.

Those who remained were apprehended and placed on trial, with nine of them receiving sentences ranging from nine to thirteen years in prison.

Despite being pardoned earlier this year, Madrid still wants Puigdemont and the other separatists to face justice for their actions.

This is Puigdemont’s third arrest since fleeing Spain; the first was when he arrived in Brussels, and the second was in Germany in March 2018, when he was detained for nearly four months before being released.

Although he was granted immunity after being elected to the European Parliament in 2019, it was revoked by the European Parliament in March, in a decision supported by the EU’s General Court in July.

Former Catalan regional ministers Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati, both wanted by Spain, are also affected by the judgment.

They are, however, challenging the decision of the European Parliament, and a definitive verdict by the EU court has yet to be issued.