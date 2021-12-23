After a blast in an Indian courthouse, two people were killed.

A huge explosion ripped through an Indian court building on Thursday, killing two people and injuring two more, according to police.

After the explosion near a washroom of the court complex in Ludhiana, north of the capital New Delhi, footage showed police officers bringing the injured out of the building and ordering others to leave.

“There was a boom,” a police officer on the site remarked, “but we can’t confirm the cause.”

“We can confirm that four people have been hurt, two of them have died,” he continued.

According to NDTV, the blast damaged the bathroom walls and shattered glass in other rooms.

Charanjit Singh Channi, the state chief minister of Punjab, declared the government “on notice” and announced an investigation.

“I’ll be to the bomb scene shortly,” Channi tweeted, “and I assure the people of the state that the guilty will not be spared.”

“Anyone attempting to disrupt the state’s peace and harmony will be prosecuted.”