After a blast at a German chemical plant, some people were injured and some went missing.

Officials said Tuesday that an explosion at a chemical park in Leverkusen, western Germany, left at least 16 people injured and five people missing, and urged neighbors to stay indoors as a large column of black smoke billowed from the scene.

Chempark operator Currenta said in a statement that the blast occurred at roughly 09:40 a.m. (0740 GMT) for “unknown reasons.”

Residents in Germany received a “extreme danger” alert from the NINA warning app, which advised people to close all doors and windows and keep emergency numbers free as much as possible.

The incident happened at Chempark’s landfill and waste incineration area in Leverkusen’s Buerrig sector, which is separate from the main industrial park that houses Bayer, Lanxess, and Evonik Industries, according to Currenta.

On Facebook, the city of Leverkusen stated that 16 individuals were hurt in the incident, four of whom were critically injured.

Currenta had previously stated that “a number of staff” had been injured.

Five persons are still missing, according to authorities in Currenta and Leverkusen.

The blast, according to city officials, caused a fire at a solvent storage tank that took several hours to put out, with firefighters from nearby Cologne being called in to assist.

A large number of police, firefighters, and rescue teams, as well as pollution detection experts, were dispatched to the area amid worries that the smoke from the site could pose a health risk.

Cologne police reported that “major damage” had forced the closure of many roads in the Leverkusen area.

They asked drivers to stay away from the region and reminded residents to “move indoors and close all windows and doors as a precaution.”

Locals posted photos of the black cloud rising into the air on social media, with some reporting that the power of the explosion rattled their windows.