After a backlash for ‘Mansplaining,’ the Olympics Vice President remains defiant.

After some dubbed him a “mansplaining dinosaur,” International Olympic Committee vice-president John Coates denied bullying a female legislator to attend the Tokyo Games opening ceremony on Thursday.

After Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s decision not to attend the event was announced late Wednesday, Coates, who is also the head of the Australian Olympic Committee, publicly chastised her.

He crossed his arms and sat back in his chair, saying, “You’re going to the opening ceremony.”

“I’m still the deputy chair of the candidature leadership group, and as far as I understand it, in 2032, there will be an opening and closing ceremony, and all of you will get along there and grasp the conventional components of that, what’s involved in an opening ceremony,” he stated.

“Are none of you planning on remaining behind and hiding in your rooms?”

Palaszczuk, one of Australia’s most powerful woman politicians, became noticeably uncomfortable and remained silent throughout his speech.

Later at the press conference, she said, “I don’t want to insult anyone, so,” before trailing off.

Coates’ behavior was chastised by Australian legislators, who called for him to apologize and perhaps quit.

Coates’ “bullying” of the centre-left leader was also criticized on social media.

One Twitter user wrote, “Someone asked what the definition of a mansplaining dinosaur looked like, and Coates simply raised his hand.”

Former Swimming Australia CEO Leigh Russell described it as “disgusting,” while conservative MP Darren Chester described it as a “disrespectful display reeking of arrogance.”

Coates’ statements had been “totally misunderstood by persons who weren’t in the room,” according to an Australian Olympic Committee statement.

“The Premier and I have a long and fruitful working relationship. We both understand the tone of my statements, and I see no evidence that she was offended in any way,” he stated.

Palaszczuk, who is under fire from politicians for going to Tokyo during the pandemic, downplayed the incident, telling ABC that Coates was “great” and the “driving factor behind us securing the Olympics.”

Due to severe international border barriers, the majority of Australians are unable to travel abroad, and over half of the country’s 25 million people are currently incarcerated.