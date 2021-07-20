After a ‘anti-sex’ report, the IOC claims that the Tokyo Olympic beds are sturdy.

After a report cautioned that the cardboard mattresses in the Tokyo Olympic Village weren’t strong enough for sex, organizers reassured on Monday that they are “sturdy.”

After an article in the New York Post alleged that the beds were intentionally flimsy to foster social separation, Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan recorded himself jumping repeatedly on a bed to support his argument.

“The beds are supposed to be anti-sex,” says the designer. Yes, they’re made of cardboard, but they’re supposedly designed to shatter when subjected to abrupt motions. It’s a hoax! Fake news!” In a video broadcast on Twitter, McClenaghan remarked.

McClenaghan was complimented by the official Olympics Twitter account for “debunking the myth,” adding, “The sustainable beds are solid!”

The report in the New York Post was based on a tweet from US distance runner Paul Chelimo, who said the cardboard beds were “designed to discourage intimacy among athletes.”

He wrote, “Beds will (only) be able to sustain the weight of one person to avoid circumstances beyond athletics.”

It’s not the first time the beds, which represent a dedication to environmental stewardship, have been called into doubt.

After Australian basketball player Andrew Bogut questioned their durability in January, producer Airweave maintained they can resist a weight of 200 kilos (440 pounds) and have undergone extensive stress tests.

A spokeswoman told AFP, “We’ve undertaken trials, such as dumping weights on top of the beds.”

“As long as they just have two people in the bed, they should be able to handle the weight.”

The Olympic Village will host thousands of competitors throughout the pandemic-affected 2020 Tokyo Games, which begin on Friday.

Despite the organizers’ warnings to “avoid inappropriate kinds of physical contact,” 160,000 condoms are slated to be distributed.

“The supplied condoms are not meant to be used at the Olympic Village,” the organizing body told AFP.

Instead, they are to be “taken back to their various home countries by athletes to assist them in supporting the effort to raise awareness (about HIV/AIDS)”, according to the statement.