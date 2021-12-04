After a 2013 discovery, a French climber collects Mont Blanc gems.

Eight years after they were discovered, a treasure trove of emeralds, rubies, and sapphires hidden for decades on a glacier off France’s Mont Blanc has finally been shared between the climber who discovered them and local officials.

The precious stones were discovered by the mountaineer in 2013. They’d been stowed in a metal box on board an Indian airliner that had crashed in the barren countryside 50 years before.

Chamonix mayor Eric Fournier told AFP that “the stones were dispersed this week” in two equal lots worth around 150,000 euros ($169,000).

He expressed his delight that the incident had come to an end, praising the climber in particular for his “integrity” in reporting his discoveries to authorities as required by law.

In 1950 and 1966, two Air India planes crashed onto Mont Blanc.

Climbers have consistently discovered wreckage, bags, and human remains from the plane throughout the years.

In September 2012, India received a bag of diplomatic mail from the Kangchenjunga, a Boeing 707 that crashed on the southwest face of Mont Blanc on January 24, 1966, travelling from Mumbai.

The crash killed 117 people, including Homi Jehangir Bhabha, the father of India’s nuclear program.

The expensive stones are thought to have come from that flight from Mumbai to New York, according to authorities.