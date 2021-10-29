After a 2.3 percent drop in contracts in September, pending home sales suffered a setback.

According to the National Association of Realtors, the number of signed contracts to buy existing homes fell by 2.3 percent in September, putting pending house sales in jeopardy (NAR).

The number of contracts signed for the purchase of an existing home is referred to as pending home sales.

Potential buyers likely paused their house purchases with the goal of restarting in the new year, according to Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors. He added that slumps like this “happen practically every year.”

“Contract transactions slowed somewhat in September, indicating a more stable home price trend, since the market is comfortably ahead of pre-pandemic activity,” Yun added.

The Midwest and Northeast experienced the biggest drops in home sales transactions, dropping 3.5 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively. The South and West saw smaller drops, but they are still considerably below sales levels at this time last year, according to NAR.

The Department of Commerce revealed last week that the number of permits to build new homes fell by 1.6 percent in September, to 1,589,000. These trends have an especially negative impact on first-time buyers and minorities, as they typically lack the requisite finances or pre-existing equity to make a home purchase.

Homebuilders, on the other hand, have recently been shown to be positive about the housing market. The conclusion of federal mortgage forbearance programs implemented during the pandemic, according to Yun of the National Association of Realtors, might contribute to an increase in housing supply in 2022, alleviating the supply shortage.