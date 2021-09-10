After 9/11, cybersecurity is seen as a growing threat to airlines.

Carriers are again facing increased threats targeting computers and electronic equipment crucial to their operations and safety, after revamping its security protocols in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks to prevent airline hijackings.

Airlines and airports have strengthened cockpits, prohibited sharp objects in carry-on luggage, and upgraded explosive detection technology since the catastrophe 20 years ago on Saturday.

The International Air Transport Association’s director general, Willie Walsh, stated, “We are more secure.”

Many of today’s security threats are now thought to be aimed at the networks and hardware that flights and airlines use.

Even more components of aviation now use digital channels than they did two decades ago, from the gradual change to electronic tickets to the management of jet fuel.

Walsh stated, “We must remain ahead of growing security concerns.” “We need to adopt a more integrated approach to things like cyber risks, drones, and insider threats to do this effectively.”

Security experts say potential hijackers face an extra challenge: other passengers, in addition to new airline security standards enforced by governments around the world.

“Because of 9/11, if you’re sitting in the plane and someone leaps up and attempts to get into the cockpit, the passengers will fight back and prevent it,” said Dan Cutrer, an aviation safety expert at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

However, the adoption of digital technology has opened up new avenues for difficulty, with hackers able to get access to systems via supplier software, internet services, or passenger WiFi.

Experts believe it is improbable that a hacker could take control of the jet because flight controls are isolated from customer-facing systems.

Despite the fact that airline systems may have cybersecurity flaws, they aren’t an appealing target for most actors due to the required access and experience, as well as the potential of loss of life, according to Katelyn Bailey of cybersecurity firm FireEye.

According to Pablo Hernandez, a researcher at Innaxis Research Institute, the communication mechanism between pilots and air traffic controllers is one area of possible risk.

He described the chats as “open” and “not encrypted or confidential.” “Anyone with the correct radio can participate in this discussion.”

Key flight systems required to operate the plane and air traffic, on the other hand, have been securely safeguarded, according to Hernandez.

Some noteworthy ground or ancillary system hacks have occurred, including a data breach at British airline EasyJet in 2020 that exposed the personal data of nine million customers.

Last year, there were 1,260 incidents involving airlines and other aviation entities, such as airports. Brief News from Washington Newsday.