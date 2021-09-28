After 70 years, a Bangladeshi mother and son are reunited.

Thanks to social media, a Bangladeshi man in his 80s was reunited with his almost 100-year-old mother after over 70 years apart.

When Abdul Kuddus Munsi was about ten years old, he was transferred to live with his uncle, but he lost contact with his family after fleeing and being adopted by two sisters.

The 82-year-old told AFP from Brahmanbaria, the eastern border district where he was born in 1939, that “this is the happiest day of my life.”

A businessman posted a video of Kuddus on Facebook in April, pleading for assistance in locating his parents. Kuddus’ only recollection of his first ten years was his parents’ names and the location of his hamlet.

The ad was noticed by a distant relative in the village, who alerted Kuddus that his mother, Mongola Nessa, who was assumed to be in her late 90s, was still alive.

So Kuddus, a father of three adult sons and five daughters, drove 350 kilometers (220 miles) from Rajshahi, Bangladesh, to put an end to decades of estrangement.

He was reunited with his mother, who recognized him by a tear-mark on his palm, and his sister over the weekend.

He said, “My mother is quite old and can’t speak well.” “She was crying and holding my hands after seeing me. I informed her that your son had returned and that she didn’t have to worry about anything anymore.”

“When they were reunited, they grasped each other’s hands and grieved for a long time,” Kuddus’ nephew Shafiqul Islam told AFP.

“Hundreds of villagers who came to view this incredible scene are crying as well.”