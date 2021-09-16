After 60 years, the death of the UN Secretary-General remains a mystery.

Since his plane crashed in the African wilderness, killing all on board, the mystery of how the tremendously courageous UN Secretary General Dag Hammarskjold perished 60 years ago has only deepened.

Was the Swede, who received the Nobel Peace Prize posthumously, murdered by rebels and mercenaries acting in collusion with Western intelligence agencies and mining companies, or was it due to pilot error?

The Observer, a British newspaper, conducted a lengthy investigation and determined that both London and Washington had a lot to answer for.

A Belgian mercenary pilot with ties to British intelligence was blamed in the award-winning 2019 documentary “Cold Case Hammarskjold.”

The UN’s DC-6 Albertina aircraft took Hammarskjold and his colleagues to Ndola in what was then the British province of Northern Rhodesia on the night of September 17-18, 1961. (now Zambia).

He was on his way to negotiate a truce with Moise Tshombe, the leader of the secessionist Katanga state, which had declared independence from the former Belgian Congo in June.

The Cold War was at its peak, and Hammarskjold, the UN’s youngest ever leader, was determined to maintain the organization’s independence from both Washington and Moscow, as well as the old colonial powers.

The expedition was being closely watched by the world’s major nations, who were all interested in Katanga’s huge natural wealth of copper, cobalt, and uranium.

Fearing Congo’s independence, mining conglomerates backed Tshombe’s regime, which was also backed by Belgian colonists and European mercenaries.

The plane carrying Dag Hammarskjold never arrived at its destination. Calls to nearby airports early in the morning all yielded the same result: no radio contact with the missing airliner.

The wreckage of the Albertina, together with 16 bodies, including Hammarskjold and one single survivor, were discovered in a forest some 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) from Ndola airport after several hours of searching.

Sergeant Harold Julian, an American serving as a UN security officer, was critically injured and died a few days later, but he claimed there was a large explosion on board, followed by lesser explosions.

Rumours of sabotage were swiftly debunked, and the original investigation determined that the cause was a pilot error.

In the 1990s, the case was resurrected.

In 1992, two former UN representatives in Katanga said they were “convinced” that gunfire fired by two planes rented by “European businesspeople” who “dominated Katanga” caused the disaster.

In 1998, a new development occurred when the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.