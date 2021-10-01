After 35 years, a serial killer suspect in France has been discovered dead.

After 35 years on the run, a serial murderer suspected in some of France’s oldest unsolved crimes was discovered dead just as authorities were closing in on his identity.

The man, known as “Le Grele” (meaning “pockmarked”), had been wanted by police since the 1980s for the murder and rape of young girls, but he had never been apprehended.

In a statement released late Thursday, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said he was wanted for a number of crimes committed in the 1980s and 1990s, including rape of kids, murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping of minors.

A source close to the matter told AFP that the man, Francois Verove, committed suicide in a rented apartment and left a written confession.

In the most well-known case, he was accused of rapping and murdering Cecile, an 11-year-old girl who was discovered dead in the basement of the building where she lived in Paris’s 19th arrondissement.

In 1987, he is also suspected of strangling a couple in the capital’s central Marais district.

Investigators developed a DNA profile of the suspect over time, believing he may have been a member of the Gendarmerie — the armed forces in charge of internal security – at the time of the killings.

An examining magistrate had begun interrogating approximately 750 gendarmes who had been deployed in the Paris region at the time in recent months.

Verove, a 59-year-old man from the south of France, was served with a summons on September 24, but his wife reported him missing three days later.

According to investigators, he was discovered dead on Wednesday in Grau-du-Roi, a fishing community on the Mediterranean coast.

He was a former gendarme who later became a police officer before retiring, according to the report.

A DNA sample from the body was taken and confirmed to match the genetic profile discovered at multiple crime locations.

According to local media, Verove acknowledged “previous impulses” in a letter he left behind, which he stated he had since “controlled,” and that he had committed no crimes since 1997. They said that the murder confession was devoid of specificity.

In 1986, authorities released a sketch based on witness testimony that depicted a man in his mid-twenties, six feet tall, with light-brown hair and visible acne on his face.

Didier Seban, a lawyer for Cecile's family, commended police for their efforts