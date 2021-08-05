After 26 years and nine world championships, ‘Sad’ Rossi retires.

Valentino Rossi, a nine-time world champion and motorcycle superstar, said on Thursday that he will retire at the conclusion of the season after 26 years in the sport, calling the decision “a very tough, painful moment.”

For this season, the 42-year-old Italian inked a one-year deal with Yamaha-SRT, and it was speculated that he may ride for his own team next season.

However, he announced at a news conference ahead of this weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix that he will retire after 12 years in the sport.

“At the end of the season, I’ve decided to call it a day. Rossi commented, “Unfortunately, this will be my final half-season as a MotoGP rider.”

“It’s challenging, and it’s a terrible time. It’s been a long and winding road.

“Perhaps more danger than reward for a year,” he continued, referring to the thought of continuing the trip despite his better judgment.

“It’s a very sad time because it’s difficult to say and accept that I won’t be racing with a motorcycle next year; I’ve been doing it for more than 30 years.”

Rossi, who will complete his career with seven premier class world titles — one less than compatriot Giacomo Agostini, who holds the all-time record of eight – insisted on stopping.

He has raced in 423 Grand Prix events, 363 of which were in the premier class.

In recent years, the man known as “The Doctor” has combined racing with ownership of his own VR46 team, assisting in the development of young riders in Moto2 and Moto3, and next season he will be free to focus on that position.

Rossi has previously test driven Formula One vehicles from Ferrari and Mercedes and stated that the four-wheeled vehicle is still on his mind.

“I think I’ll be a rider and a driver for the rest of my life,” he explained.

“I’m merely going to transfer from motorcycles to automobiles – probably not at the same level, but I think I’ll keep racing,” Rossi stated as reporters applauded him at his press conference.

Rivals, notably French sensation Fabio Quartararo, his successor at the Yamaha factory squad, who leads this year’s title battle, praised him for his remarkable career.

“I’m at a loss for words… Congratulations on your illustrious career! I’ll never forget the first race I ever saw you in, in Jerez in 2005, and you inspired me to be where I am today,” Quartararo tweeted.

Meanwhile, Spanish cyclist Joan Mir compared Rossi to. Brief News from Washington Newsday.