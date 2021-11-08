After 20 months, the United States reopens its borders.

The United States reopened its land and air borders to foreign tourists fully vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday, putting an end to a 20-month travel ban that split families, slowed tourism, and strained diplomatic ties.

The ban, which former President Donald Trump instituted in early 2020 and was upheld by his successor Joe Biden, has been highly condemned and has come to symbolize the pandemic’s convulsions.

Passengers waited in lengthy queues at European airports to board planes heading for the US east coast, while long lineups of masked persons, cars, and motor homes were visible at the Mexican and Canadian borders before sunrise.

In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the United States closed its borders to travelers from significant portions of the world after March 2020, including the European Union, the United Kingdom and China, India, and Brazil.

Overland travellers from Mexico and Canada were also barred from entering the country.

Charlotte Boulais, 27, stood in line to drop off her bags at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport, looking forward to seeing her friends again.

“I’m traveling to New York with my husband, and we’re going to see friends who have been over there for a year and a half and who we haven’t seen because of Covid,” she explained.

To commemorate the anniversary, two planes from rival airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic took off at the same time from opposing runways at London Heathrow Airport.

Airlines have expanded the number of transatlantic flights and aim to deploy larger planes to meet rising demand.

Many cities along the US-Mexico border have struggled economically as a result of anti-Covid trade regulations.

Currency exchange centers in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, were affected by a shortage of dollars, indicating that the reopening was imminent.

The government of Ciudad Juarez has put in place a special traffic-directing system, including the installation of portable toilets on the three bridges that cross into the United States, “as waiting times of up to four hours are expected,” according to Cesar Alberto Tapia, the city’s director of road safety.

Seniors in Canada’s northern neighbor will be permitted to resume their annual vacations to Florida to escape the harsh winters there.

On Rainbow Bridge, which connects Niagara Falls, Ontario, and New York, passenger automobiles and motor homes were seen queuing up before morning.

However, the $250 cost of PCR testing required by Canada for cross-border travel can be exorbitant.

However, the $250 cost of PCR testing required by Canada for cross-border travel can be exorbitant.

It will cost $500, according to Ann Patchett, an Ontario resident.