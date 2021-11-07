After 20 months, the United States is reopening its borders.

On Monday, the United States reopens its land and air borders to international travelers who have been properly vaccinated against Covid-19, putting an end to 20 months of travel restrictions that have split families, slowed tourism, and strained diplomatic ties.

The ban, which former President Donald Trump instituted in early 2020 and was upheld by his successor Joe Biden, has been highly condemned and has come to symbolize the pandemic’s convulsions.

The limitations were notably controversial in Europe, as well as in the United States’ neighbors, Canada and Mexico.

To restrict the spread of the coronavirus, US borders were closed to travelers from significant portions of the world after March 2020, including the European Union, the United Kingdom and China, India, and Brazil. Overland travellers from Mexico and Canada were also barred from entering the country.

The months of limitations, which impacted hundreds of millions of people, contributed to the pandemic’s personal and economic devastation.

“It’s been very difficult,” 63-year-old Alison Henry told AFP. “All I want to do is see my son.” After 20 months apart, the British mom wants to fly to New York on Monday to visit her son.

Families on both sides of the Atlantic are looking forward to seeing their loved ones again. Although travel between the United States and Europe has remained feasible since the summer, foreign US citizens with specific visas have had no certainty of being able to return.

Airlines have increased the number of transatlantic flights to meet rising demand. They also intend to deploy larger planes, as the removal of regulations will provide a significant boost to a sector that has been devastated by the pandemic.

Many localities in the huge US states of Texas and California have had considerable economic difficulties as a result of anti-Covid trade regulations along the border with Mexico. Local economies are likewise eagerly anticipating the restoration of normalcy.

Meanwhile, senior citizens in Canada will be free to resume their annual vehicle journeys to Florida to escape the harsh northern winters.

More than 30 countries will be affected by the lifting of the travel ban. However, access to the US will not be completely unrestricted: US officials intend to constantly monitor travelers’ immunization status and will continue to demand them to show negative Covid-19 tests.

From Monday, flight travellers in the United States will be required to be completely vaccinated and tested three days prior to departure. Airlines will have to implement a contact tracing system.

The land border will be opened in two stages.

